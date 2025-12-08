View From The Hill: In Awkward Timing, Government Ends Energy Rebate As It Defends Wells' Spendathon

MENAFN - The Conversation) There are two glaring lessons for politicians from the Anika Wells' entitlements affair.

First, don't grab greedily at every generous entitlement MPs and especially ministers can get, even if“the rules” allow you to do so.

Second, if you do get into trouble, show some humility and apologise early (and often).

If Wells had acted differently at the National Press Club last week, when she was pressed on the nearly $95,000 bill for three airfares to New York (for herself and two officials), she might be looking a little better politically than she is now. No doubt the past largesse Wells has enjoyed would have been probed in the wake of the fares. But her handling made sure she would be cut absolutely no slack.

The communications minister had flown to New York to spruik at the United Nations the federal government's ban on under-16s having social media accounts. She hadn't been able to catch the prime minister's plane because she was delayed by the Optus triple zero crisis.

Wells could have said,“while the fares were within the guidelines they certainly appear over the top; I am looking into them and will make public why they were so large”. Instead she doubled down. Her testy response to the journalist who pushed her –“I've answered your question” – produced footage that would be played repeatedly.

She (and Anthony Albanese in defending her at the weekend) have come across as arrogant. Ordinary people would expect a minister to check out an exorbitant airfare when it was brought to their attention. Does anyone think Wells would not do so, if $34,426.58 for her fare had appeared on her personal credit card?

Albanese actually knows to be careful with spending public money – his office went out of its way on the day to stress he'd paid for his wedding at The Lodge.

There is now a feeding frenzy on Wells' spending all, it seems, formally within“the rules”, but a poor look to those without access to workarounds enabling them to turn public money to private benefit.

Wells wrapped her attendance at a friend's birthday party in Adelaide in June within some work commitments. The“wraparound” is a favourite strategy of ministers who want to reduce the personal costs of private engagements.

She took her family skiing at Thredbo, also in June, where she had official engagements as sports minister. This is under the so-called family reunion provision, which allows families to accompany the politician (up to a cap).

In 2012 Tony Burke, then a minister in the Gillard government, combined a family excursion to Uluru with a work trip. Finally in 2020, Burke repaid more than $8,600 for the family travel. He had eventually decided the travel, while in accord with the rules, did not meet community expectations.

Tony Burke repaid expenses from a 2012 combined work trip and family holiday in 2020. Mick Tsikas/AAP

The argument that politics is a hard life and families suffer doesn't really hold water in such rows. Politicians are not conscripts, and they earn a lot more than the average wage. While it is natural they want to take the kids on excursions (like everyone else), they have adequate personal resources to do so.

Wells should know entitlements are both a honeypot and a trap. As sports minister she is offered many freebies, raising potential conflicts of interest in itself. The taxpayers have financed her husband attending multiple events.

It might all be within“the rules” but collectively Wells' behaviour has painted a picture of someone enjoying an excessive amount of perks, who is blind to appearances.

Entitlements have“trapped” many senior public figures over the years.

Sussan Ley in 2017 quit as health minister after questions about her travel entitlements. She had previously bought a Gold Coast apartment while on an official work trip. She said she hadn't intended to make the purchase and the trip was within the rules.

A former speaker, Peter Slipper, in 2014 was found guilty of dishonestly using Commonwealth entitlements in visiting wineries several years before.

Then there was the famous instance of Liberal Bronwyn Bishop, forced to step down as speaker in 2015 after it was revealed she had spent more than $5,000 on a helicopter to fly from Melbourne to Geelong for a Liberal fundraiser. Joe Hockey, treasurer at the time, said“instinctively” this didn't pass the sniff test.

Wells' position is not at risk but her colleagues have had to form the veritable conga line to defend the embattled minister. Meanwhile in a counteroffensive to the Coalition attacks, the government delved into the use of entitlements by shadow communications minister Melissa McIntosh.

When Wells is supposed to be explaining and defending the social media ban, which starts Wednesday, she has drowned out much of her own message.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers was clearly frustrated as he was quizzed on Monday about the Wells affair. He resorted to the“I've answered your question” line.

Chalmers was speaking at a news conference to announce cabinet had agreed the energy rebate won't be extended beyond this month.

It's a sensible decision, and would have been one Chalmers wanted, albeit it will add to the problem of containing inflation.

But the timing could not have been worse for the government. When juxtaposed against Wells' spendathon, householders will be cynical, furious or both.