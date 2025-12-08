Rescuers Elimiate Aftermath Of Russian Attack In Okhtyrka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops carried out UAV strikes on the nine-story building in Okhtyrka. A fire broke out in apartments from the 2nd to the 5th floors," the post says.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers simultaneously evacuated 35 residents. Another seven people, including one child, were freed from damaged apartments.

According to the DSNS, all pockets of fire have been extinguished. Work continues to clear the damaged structures.

Russian drones attack Okhtyrka in Sumy region, leaving seven people injured

Information on the number of injured is being clarified. All necessary assistance and support is being provided to the people.

As Ukrinform reported, the Okhtyrka community in the Sumy region was attacked by Russian Shahed-type drones, and at least seven people were injured.