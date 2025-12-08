Air Defense Forces Neutralize 131 Out Of 149 Enemy Drones, Hits Recorded At 11 Locations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

According to the report, from 18:00 on December 7, the Russians attacked with 149 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera, and other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 90 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Monday, December 8, air defense shot down or suppressed 131 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Impacts of 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at four locations. The attack is ongoing; several enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 8, Russian Shahed-type drones attacked the Okhtyrka community in the Sumy region, injuring at least seven people.