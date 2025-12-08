Azerbaijani Customs Sums Up Year With Removal Of Myraid Of Drugs - Chairman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan removed more than 1,600 kilograms of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their psychoactive derivatives from illegal circulation during the past eleven months, said Shahin Baghirov, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

Speaking at the“Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” in Baku, he pointed out that due to the efforts put in by the State Customs Committee from 2022 to 2024, more than 1,900 kilograms of illegal narcotics and psychotropic substances were taken out of circulation, while in the current year alone, over 1,600 kilograms have already been pulled from the market.

“Moreover, 451 kilograms of heroin have been detected this year. To enhance the throughput capacity of state border checkpoints, new technological capabilities have been introduced, and several checkpoints have been constructed in a modern style,” Baghirov said.

He added that the planned construction of additional checkpoints continues in order to support the expansion of international trade flows and ensure more efficient border-crossing procedures. These initiatives, he emphasized, contribute to strengthening the country's transit potential and consolidating Azerbaijan's position within the regional logistics network.