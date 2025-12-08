Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Plans To Develop Orthography And Orthopedic Dictionaries


2025-12-08 03:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan is preparing a new orthography dictionary, focusing on correct pronunciation, said Isa Habibbayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and Chair of the Toponymy Commission, Trend reports.

In his speech at the conference on“Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects” at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Habibbayli also noted that a broader, more systematic, and authoritative orthography dictionary is being developed.

“For this purpose, we have submitted the issue to the relevant executive authorities to review and update the standards for compiling the orthography dictionary,” he noted.

MENAFN08122025000187011040ID1110450361



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search