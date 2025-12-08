105 Patents Registered Over 11-Month Period

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) -- A total of 105 patents were registered during the first 11 months of the year, including three local inventions, according to data from the Industrial Property Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply.The Directorate also reported strong activity in trademark services, with 4,223 trademarks registered and 5,575 renewed through the end of November. During the same period, 504 patents were renewed, 13 trademark-use licenses were issued, 1,038 industrial property records saw name or address changes, and 1,821 ownership transfers were completed.Last year, Jordan recorded 111 patent registrations, including eight locally developed inventions, alongside more than 11,900 trademark transactions between new registrations and renewals.The Ministry noted that patents protect inventive ideas across all technological fields, covering products, manufacturing methods, or both, provided they offer solutions to defined technical problems. Patent registration involves several procedural steps, from guiding inventors through the application process to issuing the final certificate after technical and legal examination.The Directorate added that trademark protection remains a fundamental component of industrial property rights. A trademark is defined as any visible sign used or intended to be used to distinguish a person's goods, products, or services from those of others.