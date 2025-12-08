Arab Cup: Jordan Set For Final Group Clash With Egypt After Clinching Quarterfinal Berth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) – Jordan will take on Egypt at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, closing out Group C play at the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.The Nashama have already secured a place in the quarterfinals after winning their first two matches against the UAE and Kuwait to sit atop the group on six points. Egypt trail with two points, while the UAE and Kuwait have one point each. The UAE–Kuwait fixture, also set for Tuesday, will determine which side joins Jordan in the last eight.With qualification already wrapped up, head coach Jamal Sellami is expected to rotate his squad, resting key starters and giving minutes to several backups as Jordan look to maintain momentum heading into the knockouts.