AI, global connectivity reshape childhood at historic scale
(MENAFN) Childhood today is being transformed on an unprecedented scale, as digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and global connectivity reshape the ways young people learn, interact, and grow, according to reports.
At the TRT International Children’s Media Summit 2025 in Istanbul, experts including policymakers, academics, and media leaders emphasized that while technology provides unmatched opportunities for creativity and education, it also brings new challenges that require collaboration among governments, schools, families, and tech companies.
A Historic Shift and Shared Responsibility
Douglas K. Hartman, a professor of education, described the current moment as a historical turning point unlike anything seen before. “I think what we're facing now is a transformation on a different scale, and a major different type of scale than we've ever faced in human history,” he said, highlighting the rapidity and accessibility of online interactions.
“As we mature into young adulthood … we have to think carefully about how media can step in and be a part of that maturing process,” Hartman added, stressing the influence of digital tools on personal development.
He also pointed out that shaping childhood is no longer the responsibility of a single entity. “Digital platforms, schools and governments now [are] shaping childhood together,” he said, advocating for “a wide kind of policy coordination and shared responsibility … to ensure digital ecosystems serve children's long-term well-being rather than short-term interests.”
