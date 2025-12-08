403
Bajaj Finance Ltd's Financial Literacy Initiative Sparks Empowerment In Andhra's Tribal Areas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Araku, Andhra Pradesh, December 8, 2025: Bajaj Finance Ltd., India's largest Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the private sector and a part of Bajaj Finserv, today organized its financial literacy programme titled 'Arthsutra Samvad' in the interior region of Gondivalasa village under Chinalabudu Panchayat in Araku Valley mandal. A similar awareness programme was conducted on December 6 in Minimuluru village of Paderu mandal in the same district. This pan-India initiative aims to promote financial inclusion across villages and underbanked locations in India's hinterland.
'Arthsutra Samvad' is being implemented under the RBI's initiative for augmenting financial literacy and awareness. It aims to create awareness about financial discipline, online fraud, and good practices in money management.
Dignitaries, including Shri Panchadi Govind, Deputy Tehsildar of Araku Mandal; Shri B. Upender, Sarpanch of Chinalabudu Panchayat; and Shri Rayavarapu Venkatarao, representative of the Naandi Foundation, graced the event. The programme was held at Gondivalasa village and witnessed participation from approximately 75 members, predominantly belonging to the vulnerable tribal communities.
Bajaj Finance's 'Arthsutra Samvad' is a comprehensive programme to foster financial awareness and empowerment at the grassroots level across India's hinterlands. At its core, the initiative aims to simplify personal finance for individuals, helping them make informed choices with confidence and clarity.
Addressing the gathering, Deputy Tehsildar Panchadi Govind said, "There have been many cases where villagers go to withdraw money only to discover that their hardâ€'earned savings have already been taken without their knowledge. Do not fall into such traps. Awareness is a powerful tool - it can prevent exploitation and empower communities. At the same time, cultivating habits of saving and budgeting will help secure a better future for our families.
Highlighting that awareness is the strongest safeguard, the Sarpanch of the panchayat remarked: "The lack of education often emboldens fraudsters. There have been several cases where people misuse thumb impressions to withdraw money without consent. Everyone must remain vigilant, especially when using ATM cards to access their funds."
He further urged the community: "Speak openly with your relatives, parents, and children. Awareness is our strength - it empowers us and weakens the fraudsters."
Rayavarapu Venkatarao, representative of the Naandi Foundation, cautioned participants with a simple rule: "If an offer of easy money seems too tempting, it is most likely a fraud. Do not allow others to use your bank account, even if they promise you money in return. Such practices can put you at serious risk. In this region, many people have suffered losses by clicking on links containing files. Remember, money never comes free - if it looks too luring, you should recognize it as a fraud."
As part of the campaign's multi-faceted approach, Arthsutra Samvad also places strong emphasis on financial fraud awareness. Everyone should remember the helpline number 1930, and in case of any cyber fraud, they should report it immediately. The audience has been guided on the careful and responsible use of mobile phones. Additionally, they have been cautioned against digital arrest scams, fraudulent investment groups on WhatsApp, installing suspicious APK files, and clicking on unidentified links received on their devices.
Through workshops, interactive sessions, and community dialogues, the Arthsutra program covers essential topics such as the importance of savings and how to build financial buffers for emergencies, understanding the nuances of responsible borrowing to avoid debt traps, and recognizing and avoiding common scams - including those that occur online or in person.
In addition, participants will be guided on cultivating financial discipline and developing the resilience needed to navigate life's monetary ups and downs. By merging practical knowledge with real-life scenarios, Arthsutra Samvad hopes to spark a long-term shift toward financially conscious behavior and a future-ready citizenry.
The programme will be further amplified through cultural events in surrounding areas and will include interactive workshops, expert talks, and community engagement activities, designed to simplify finance and encourage lifelong financial learning.
As part of the 100-year-old Bajaj Group, Bajaj Finance is committed to serving society. A Bajaj Finance spokesperson said, "We believe the business of financial services has a larger purpose - that of inclusion of the underserved and unbanked population into the nation's financial mainstream. As part of our efforts to further financial inclusion, we are now launching a pan-India financial inclusion programme, aimed at bringing as many people as possible into India's formal financial stream."
