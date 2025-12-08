403
GCC Ambassadors In China Emphasize Importance Of Strategic Partnerships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in China emphasized the importance of strengthening the existing strategic partnership with China across various political, economic, and cultural fields.
This came during a meeting held at Kuwait's Embassy in Beijing, where the ambassadors handed over the chairmanship of the GCC group to the Bahraini ambassador, marking Bahrain's assumption of the presidency of the 46th session of the GCC Supreme Council, the Kuwaiti Embassy in China said in a statement Monday.
The ambassadors commended Kuwait's leadership of the previous session, which embodied the wise vision of its political leadership in enhancing the Council's presence on the regional and international stages as a pillar of security, stability, and prosperity.
They also stressed the significance of the outcomes and decisions of the GCC-China Summit held in Riyadh in December 2022, an important event in the history of relations between the two sides, where Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the leaders of the GCC countries, marking the first summit between the GCC and China.
The ambassadors welcomed the upcoming Arab-China Summit scheduled to be held in Beijing in mid-2026, praising the results and outcomes of the first Arab-China Summit held in Riyadh in December 2022.
For his part, Kuwait's Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem stated that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen and develop the distinguished relations between the GCC countries and China across various fields.
Al-Najem noted that continuous consultation and unified efforts serve the interests of the GCC countries in their relations with China and contribute to their advancement.
He reiterated that Gulf-Chinese relations have witnessed significant growth in recent years, emphasizing the GCC countries' commitment to supporting all initiatives that enhance the Gulf-Chinese partnership.
The latest official statistics indicate that the volume of trade between China and the GCC countries reached USD 300 billion in 2024. (end)
