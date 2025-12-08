Kuwaiti Heritage, Sadu Weaving Shine During Muharraq Nights Event

MANAMA, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The beauty of Kuwaiti heritage shined during the Muharraq Nights event, with Kuwait's Al-Sadu Society's works prominently featured. The Kuwaiti society's modern take on the traditional craft is showcased during the event, reflecting shared Kuwaiti-Bahraini heritage. The Muharraq Nights event will last until December 30 and displays cultural experiences and works of several participating sides. (end) kne

