Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Heritage, Sadu Weaving Shine During Muharraq Nights Event


2025-12-08 03:05:37
(Photo-feature by Kholood Al-Enezi)

MANAMA, Dec 8 (KUNA) --

MANAMA, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The beauty of Kuwaiti heritage shined during the Muharraq Nights event, with Kuwait's Al-Sadu Society's works prominently featured.
The Kuwaiti society's modern take on the traditional craft is showcased during the event, reflecting shared Kuwaiti-Bahraini heritage.
The Muharraq Nights event will last until December 30 and displays cultural experiences and works of several participating sides. (end) kne

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

