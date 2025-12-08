Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan's Q3 GDP Revised Down To 2.3 Pct Contraction


2025-12-08 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Japan's economy shrank shaper than initially estimated in the July-September period, chiefly due to weaker-than-expected corporate capital spending, the government said Monday.
The world's No. 3 economy's gross domestic product (GDP) weakened at an annual 2.3 percent pace in the third quarter, a downgrade from the preliminary figure of 1.8 percent decline released last month, according to the Cabinet Office. The data confirmed the first contraction in six quarters.
On a quarterly basis, GDP fell 0.6 percent in the three months ended September 30 from the April-June period, worse than a preliminary figure of 0.4 percent slump.
Corporate capital spending, a key pillar of domestic demand, slid 0.2 percent, revised down from a 1.0 percent expansion in the preliminary data. Exports fell 1.2 percent amid impact of US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs, but unchanged from the earlier figure, according to the data.
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced domestically. (end)
mk


MENAFN08122025000071011013ID1110450341



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search