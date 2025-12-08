403
Japan's Q3 GDP Revised Down To 2.3 Pct Contraction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Japan's economy shrank shaper than initially estimated in the July-September period, chiefly due to weaker-than-expected corporate capital spending, the government said Monday.
The world's No. 3 economy's gross domestic product (GDP) weakened at an annual 2.3 percent pace in the third quarter, a downgrade from the preliminary figure of 1.8 percent decline released last month, according to the Cabinet Office. The data confirmed the first contraction in six quarters.
On a quarterly basis, GDP fell 0.6 percent in the three months ended September 30 from the April-June period, worse than a preliminary figure of 0.4 percent slump.
Corporate capital spending, a key pillar of domestic demand, slid 0.2 percent, revised down from a 1.0 percent expansion in the preliminary data. Exports fell 1.2 percent amid impact of US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs, but unchanged from the earlier figure, according to the data.
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced domestically. (end)
