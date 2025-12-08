'Qatar Plays Pivotal Role In Regional Stability'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has proved its pivotal role in the region's stability and performs a phenomenal role in critical issues accordingly, said US Special Envoy for Syria H E Tom Barrack.

Barrack hailed the instrumental role Qatar has been playing, particularly in ceasefire efforts, as well as the hostage issue in Israel and Gaza.

He emphasised that Qatar's intervention was decisive in achieving successful negotiations. Barrack also noted Turkiye's role in mediating with Hamas, emphasising that the Qatari-Turkish collaboration constituted a core pillar in reaching the recent agreements.

Speaking during a panel discussion themed,“New Syria One Year On: Assessing Progress, Opportunity & Challenges,” during the Doha Forum 2025 deliberations, Barrack talked about the US vision for Syria.