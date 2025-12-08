403
Director of Red Cross warns of worsening global climate impacts
(MENAFN) Caroline Holt, director of Climate, Disaster, and Crisis at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, warned of worsening global climate impacts and called on Türkiye to emphasize climate-induced migration and support for vulnerable populations as it prepares to host the upcoming UN climate change summit, COP31, according to reports.
Speaking at an international forum, Holt painted a stark picture of intensifying disasters. “We’re seeing a lot getting more intensified because of climate change. And it’s not just the frequency of those disasters, but actually the intensity,” she said, pointing to the growing severity of climate-related events.
She highlighted that disasters are increasingly overlapping, leaving communities with minimal time to recover. Communities struggling with climate disasters are often hit by a new crisis before they can even recover, she said, adding: "So we're seeing more and more of this type of disaster as well.”
Economic fragility compounds the challenges, with poorer nations frequently bearing the brunt. “People are finding themselves in more economically vulnerable situations. We're finding that those places hit the worst by the climate crisis are most often the more vulnerable countries of the world,” Holt explained.
She further noted that weaker institutions and limited support systems exacerbate the impact. “Where maybe institutions, political systems, and systems to support the population are not as robust as they could be. So we're seeing more and more disasters as a result of climate change that are undermining the systems and the ability of countries and communities themselves to recover.”
