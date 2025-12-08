Luxury International Launches Romania's First Luxury Business Education Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Luxury International, founded in Dubai by Romanian entrepreneur Rea Sheesha, announces the launch of Romania's first luxury business education platform. The new platform provides structured programs to help small and medium-sized businesses elevate their brand positioning, operational standards, and customer experience.

The platform introduces a practical approach to luxury business education by integrating international methodologies and real-world applications. Entrepreneurs gain access to structured frameworks covering premium branding, luxury customer psychology, strategic positioning, and high-value business design.

Luxury International is headquartered in Dubai and incorporates insights gained through specialized programs completed in Paris, London and Rome. These global perspectives helped develop a curriculum tailored for emerging European businesses seeking to adopt luxury-level practices. The Romanian version is now live, with an English version planned for 2026.

“Luxury International is thrilled to unveil Romania's first luxury business education platform, designed to support small and medium-sized companies in elevating their operational and branding standards. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to providing entrepreneurs with high-quality, structured training that brings global luxury methodologies into emerging markets,” said Rea Sheesha, Founder of Luxury International.