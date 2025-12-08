403
Samsung Partners with Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Galaxy Devices Across Metros in 10 Minutes
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, December 8, 2025 : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced a partnership with Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, to make the Galaxy range of products available instantly across key cities.
Through this collaboration, Samsung will offer quick and convenient access to a wide portfolio of Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories. Customers can order select Galaxy devices on Instamart and have them delivered to their doorstep within minutes.
“At Samsung, we are driven by meaningful innovations that are accessible to everyone. Our partnership with Instamart is another step towards strengthening our omnichannel strategy and making Galaxy experience available to users in a matter of minutes. We are bringing our most loved devices closer to the users,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.
“At Instamart, our goal has always been to anticipate and adapt to the changing lifestyles of our consumers. By partnering directly with Samsung, we’re ensuring that high-quality devices are now just a few taps and 10 minutes away, redefining what convenience in tech truly means,” said Manender Kaushik, AVP, Instamart.
The partnership aligns with Samsung’s commitment to extend its omnichannel presence and cater to the evolving needs of consumers who value speed, and accessibility. Samsung strengthens its retail ecosystem by partnering with Instamart and ensures that consumers across price segments can experience Galaxy technology with convenience.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/in
About Instamart
Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India’s pioneering quick commerce platform. Present in 128 cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians in 10-15 minutes.
