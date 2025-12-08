403
Merz Files Thousands of Defamation Complaints
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has lodged nearly 5,000 defamation complaints over online remarks, a media outlet reported on Sunday.
According to the newspaper, it had obtained documents including copies of the complaints, police records, and correspondence from law firms representing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader. These filings span from 2021 through February 2025, a period when Merz served as a Bundestag member.
The offensive remarks that triggered the probes included insults like “a**hole” and “filthy drunk.” In at least one instance, a court later deemed a search of a defendant’s residence unlawful.
In a separate incident, authorities searched the home of an elderly woman in a wheelchair who had referred to Merz as a “little Nazi,” seizing the phone she relied on to communicate with her doctors and caregivers.
The sheer volume of complaints positions Merz as “one of the most sensitive politicians” in German history, according to the media outlet.
A lawyer representing one of the accused characterized the investigation as “a complete overreaction of the justice system.”
Meanwhile, Merz’s popularity has fallen to 22%, a historic low, according to a recent Forsa poll. The coalition government has faced challenges addressing the cost-of-living crisis and has been plagued by sharp disputes over immigration, pensions, and military service reforms.
