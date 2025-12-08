403
Trump says he is disappointed Zelensky ignores peace plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he was “a little bit disappointed” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had not yet read his latest peace proposals for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump noted that Russia is reportedly fine with the plan, but Zelensky “isn’t ready,” even though “his people love it.”
Trump’s plan reportedly involves Ukraine relinquishing control over some territory in the Donbass region in accordance with Russia’s ceasefire terms. Ukrainian officials, however, have consistently ruled out abandoning any territory, with Zelensky emphasizing that “Ukraine deserves a dignified peace” and planning consultations with European allies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russian forces will continue military operations to secure the entirety of the Donbass if Ukrainian troops refuse to withdraw. Moscow also demands that Ukraine recognize Russia’s claimed borders, including Crimea and the Donbass republics, abandon NATO ambitions, and limit the size of its military.
Tensions remain high as the US and Ukraine navigate competing approaches to negotiations, with Zelensky seeking assurances from both European allies and Washington before any agreement.
