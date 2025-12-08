403
Royal Navy deploys submarine glider to monitor Scottish waters
(MENAFN) The Royal Navy has unveiled a new strategy, called Atlantic Bastion, aimed at countering growing Russian submarine and underwater activity in UK waters. Central to the strategy is the use of advanced unmanned systems, including the SG-1 Fathom submarine glider, which patrols autonomously, listens for threats, and processes acoustic data faster than traditional methods.
Fathom is designed to operate in coordinated networks with other drones, warships, and surveillance aircraft to protect critical undersea infrastructure such as cables and pipelines. The UK Ministry of Defence cited a 30% rise in Russian vessels threatening British waters over the past two years as justification for the program.
The announcement coincides with heightened tensions after the Russian research vessel Yantar was reported shining lasers at RAF pilots while mapping undersea cables near the UK.
Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized that new technologies, including unmanned submarines like Excalibur, pilotless helicopters, and remote-controlled boats, are vital to maintaining the UK’s edge over Russia.
The UK has also strengthened international cooperation through the Lunna House Agreement with Norway, aimed at hunting Russian submarines and safeguarding underwater infrastructure.
First Sea Lord Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins noted that while the UK is currently ahead in the Atlantic, the gap is narrowing due to Russia’s continued investment in its submarine fleet.
However, some experts, including Prof Peter Roberts of the Royal United Services Institute, have questioned whether the strategy is sufficient, arguing that the Royal Navy lacks the ships to patrol the Atlantic effectively and is relying on drones to compensate for decades of neglect.
Russia has dismissed the strategy as provocative. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that UK-Norway cooperation could unnecessarily escalate tensions in international waters.
The Royal Navy, meanwhile, stresses that the strategy is a clear-eyed, rapidly evolving response to a growing and complex undersea threat.
