UN Chief Hails One Year Since Assad’s Regime Fall
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commemorated the first anniversary of the collapse of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s administration, emphasizing that his organization remains "fully committed to working with Syrians to make this transition a success."
"Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression," Guterres stated on Sunday, highlighting the significance of the milestone.
He lauded the bravery and perseverance of the Syrian population, "who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship," describing the occasion as a moment to honor their sacrifices and renew the ambitions that sparked "historic change."
According to Guterres, the future represents more than just a political shift; it is an opportunity to reconstruct "shattered communities" and "heal deep divisions."
"It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian -- regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation -- can live securely, equally, and with dignity," he added.
The UN leader observed that the past year has demonstrated that genuine transformation is achievable when Syrians are empowered and supported in managing their own transition, underscoring that the obstacles ahead are "not insurmountable."
Although humanitarian needs "remain immense," Guterres highlighted progress in reinstating vital services, increasing humanitarian access, and establishing avenues for refugees and displaced individuals to return.
