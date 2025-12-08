403
Your Guide To The Global MBA Wave Sweeping Through India
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) As Indian industries continue to integrate with global markets, professionals are increasingly seeking qualifications that offer more than conventional management training. A 2024 KPMG report shows a 15% rise in applications to internationally oriented MBA programmes in the last two years, signalling a growing preference for global exposure, international faculty, and cross-border business insights. To’ay’s mid-career leaders understand that to stay competitive, they need the skills to navigate multicultural teams, manage digital transformation, and make strategic decisions in a globalised economy.
This shift is also evident in career outcomes. Del’itte’s 2024 findings reveal that 62% of Indian professionals who completed a global MBA experienced faster promotions and stronger salary growth, while 57% reported increased global responsibilities. For many, a global MBA is no longer just an academic credential, it is a career catalyst.
Key Benefits Driving the Popularity of Global MBAs
•International business exposure that helps professionals understand markets, cultures, and regulatory environments beyond India.
•Leadership skills suited for global roles, including cross-cultural collaboration and strategic decision-making.
•Faster career advancement, supported by global recognition and stronger employability across sectors.
•Flexible online formats, enabling professionals to gain global knowledge without a career break.
•Access to multinational networks, opening pathways to global job opportunities and cross-border projects.
Against this backdrop of rising demand, two online global MBA programmes in India stand out for their flexibility, dual credentials, and global relevance.
IPAG MBA with XLRI Certification: European Rigour Meets Indian Management Excellence
The IPAG MBA with XLRI Certification provides Indian professionals with a unique Europe–India advantage. Delivered live online over 15 months, the programme combines an MBA from IPAG Business School, Paris, with a Certificate in Advanced Management from XL—I—one of I’dia’s most respected B-schools.
Its future-ready curriculum strengthens capabilities in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence applications in business, ESG and sustainability, and strategic leadership. The live, synchronous format ensures real-time collaboration with faculty and peers, without the need to travel or interrupt careers. Participants also receive dual alumni status, offering access to professional networks across Europe and India.
For working professionals seeking a globally benchmarked MBA that blends European perspectives with Indian market insights, the IPAG–XLRI programme is an exceptional pathway.
UWA Global MBA with IIMK Certificate: A Dual-Credential Pathway for International Leadership
The UWA Global MBA with IIM Kozhikode Certification has quickly emerged as a preferred choice among Indian professionals seeking credible global exposure. Blending the academic strengths of the University of Western Australia with IIM Kozhik’de’s management depth, the programme is tailored for mid-career professionals aiming to expand their international footprint.
Participants come from sectors such as IT, finance, manufacturing, and hospitality, with 57% possess–ng 5–15 years of experience. Alumni outcomes reinforce the pr’gramme’s impact:
•Hemant Parikh, MD/CEO of Reliant Overseas Ltd, credits it with strengthening his strategic financial and cross-cultural leadership skills.
•Swapneel Prasanth Mishra (Infosys) highlights the ’rogramme’s practical, industry-aligned approach and strong global networking.
•Ishita Nair leveraged the curriculum and global orientation to move from Associate Director to Director of Strategic Sales.
For professionals aspiring to be in global leadership roles, this dual-credential format offers academic rigour, international visibility, and a flexible structure ideal for working executives.
The Bottom Line
The rapid rise of global MBAs reflects a larger shift in professional ambitions: Indian executives want international credibility, leadership readiness, and access to global opportunities. Programmes like the UWA Global MBA with IIMK Certification and the IPAG MBA with XLRI Certification demonstrate how accessible, fully online global education can unlock career acceleration, without compromising work commitments.
For ambitious professionals, exploring these global MBA pathways could be a decisive step toward international leadership.
