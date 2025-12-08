Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 49 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,764,126
|642.74
|1,776,615,631
|1 December 2025
|14,000
|793.89
|11,114,464
|2 December 2025
|14,456
|807.76
|11,676,931
|3 December 2025
|14,834
|806.37
|11,961,747
|4 December 2025
|14,106
|802.67
|11,322,463
|5 December 2025
|14,897
|815.93
|12,154,893
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,836,419
|646.89
|1,834,846,129
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,836,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.61% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20251208
