Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Officials At Doha Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met separately with State Secretary for multilateral affairs, political affairs and development cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, H E Dr. Melita Gabric; CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, H E Dr. Sania Nishtar; Chair of the Jordan-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H E Khawla Armouti; NATO Secretary-General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, H E Irene Fellin; and Director of the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, H E Philippe Lalliot, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.

The meetings discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen it.