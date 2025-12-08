Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Officials At Doha Forum


2025-12-08 02:11:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met separately with State Secretary for multilateral affairs, political affairs and development cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, H E Dr. Melita Gabric; CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, H E Dr. Sania Nishtar; Chair of the Jordan-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H E Khawla Armouti; NATO Secretary-General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, H E Irene Fellin; and Director of the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, H E Philippe Lalliot, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.
The meetings discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen it.

MENAFN08122025000063011010ID1110450176



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search