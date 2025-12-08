Doha To Organise Second World Summit AI On Dec 9 And 10

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, final preparations are underway for the second edition of World Summit AI – Qatar 2025.

The summit is organised by InspiredMinds and in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), under the theme 'Building the Future of AI Together.' The event will take place on the 9th and 10th of December 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

WSAI 2025 aims to advance global dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence and highlight innovative solutions that support sustainable development, while fostering strategic partnerships and empowering national talent.

As one of the region's leading technology platforms, the summit brings together global technology companies, experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers to discuss the future of AI, its applications, and its impact on economies and societies. The Summit aligns with the objectives of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, which seeks to build a diversified, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven digital economy.

Eman Al Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at MCIT, stated,“World Summit AI represents a natural extension of Qatar's ongoing efforts to host major technology events that unite global experts and partners under one roof.

“We view the Summit not only as an annual gathering, but as part of a broader ecosystem that strengthens Qatar's position as a regional hub connecting the region with cutting-edge technologies and global knowledge. Our goal is to build a digital environment that serves the entire region, provides practical solutions for key sectors, and reinforces Qatar's role in driving digital transformation through strong international partnerships.”