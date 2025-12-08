Qatar Has Been Firm In Support Of Syrian People For 14 Years: Al Khulaifi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At a landmark Doha Forum panel titled“The New Syria One Year On: Assessing Progress, Opportunity & Challenges,” discussions centred on Syria's path over the past year, its opportunities, and the international support helping to shape its recovery.

The forum brought together key figures, including Minister of State H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi; Syrian Foreign Minister H E Asaad Hasan Al-Shaibani; Norwegian Foreign Minister H E Espen Barth Eide; and US Special Envoy H E Thomas Barrack, under the moderation of Charles Lister.

Qatar's firm and unwavering support for Syria formed the backbone of the discussion. Al-Khulaifi highlighted Doha's steadfast stance,“Qatar has been very firm when it comes to its position in full support of the Syrian people. In 14 years, we haven't changed that position. When we see the others, they were shifting in the political decision. We remain firm believing strongly that this is the right path for the Syrians to restore their full rights. A country that is sovereign, that is prosperous and providing an opportunity for the people to live a better life.”

He recalled the forum a year earlier, emphasising Qatar's proactive engagement,“Last year at this forum, in this hotel specifically, we were discussing the Syrian case following up the movements by the Syrians on the grounds...our policy since day one never shy out, engage, go and talk to our brothers over there on the ground, stretch our hands of support and help for the Syrian people and the Syrian government.”

Qatar's support, he added, spans multiple sectors,“We have a highly distinguished institutions even at the humanitarian level. Qatar Fund for Development, Education Above All, of them they've been outreached over there and they've been engaged in several activities and projects within the Syrian government...if I want to assess the 12 months for Qatar's and Syria partnership, it's never been stronger.”

For Syria, the past year has been transformative. Al-Shaibani described it as a success born of Syrian initiative:“A success that was built by the Syrians themselves...we managed to restore the confidence of the Syrian people. This confidence that was eroded and distorted by the former regime...we started off with the support of our people and this is what actually helped us deliver most of the successes over the past year. Another thing is the support that we received from our colleagues and our partners. Everybody stood by Syria to be frank.”

Norway's Eide echoed the importance of supporting a Syrian-led process,“We need a process that is Syrian-owned and Syrian-led...if we assume it can succeed, we might contribute to the Syrian success, but the success has to be a Syrian success...we were early in working with the government directly and in hindsight I think we got it right this time.”

US Special Envoy Barrack reflected on a long history of external interference and emphasised the unique approach taken this time,“We said, 'We're not going to labour you with hopes and expectations of a democratic structure that has never been feasible in the past.

“We're going to allow you to decide your own structure.' Miraculously, in that 10 months, the foreign minister...is a rocket ship...we all have to do is help them, entitle them, encourage them, and allow them to form the kind of government and inclusive regime that they, the Syrians, would like to do.”