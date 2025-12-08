403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump is disappointed with Zelensky for not reading peace proposals
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction on Sunday, noting that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky still had not reviewed Washington’s latest proposal aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump told reporters in Washington, DC, offering no further details. He went on to claim that Russia had reacted positively to the plan, adding, “I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it but he isn’t ready.”
According to reports, Zelensky held a phone conversation on Saturday with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, during which disagreements reportedly arose over whether Ukraine should concede certain territories to Russia. Later in a video address, the Ukrainian leader insisted that “Ukraine deserves a dignified peace,” saying he intended to consult with European partners in the days ahead.
Trump has previously maintained that Kyiv might ultimately be required to pull its forces out of the Donbass in line with Russian conditions for a ceasefire — a stance Zelensky continues to reject, as he has repeatedly dismissed the idea of surrendering any land.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned that Russian forces would move to seize the entirety of the Donbass if Ukrainian troops declined to withdraw. Moscow continues to demand that Kyiv formally acknowledge Russia’s revised borders — including Crimea and the two Donbass republics — renounce its intention to join NATO, and limit the size of its armed forces.
“I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump told reporters in Washington, DC, offering no further details. He went on to claim that Russia had reacted positively to the plan, adding, “I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it but he isn’t ready.”
According to reports, Zelensky held a phone conversation on Saturday with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, during which disagreements reportedly arose over whether Ukraine should concede certain territories to Russia. Later in a video address, the Ukrainian leader insisted that “Ukraine deserves a dignified peace,” saying he intended to consult with European partners in the days ahead.
Trump has previously maintained that Kyiv might ultimately be required to pull its forces out of the Donbass in line with Russian conditions for a ceasefire — a stance Zelensky continues to reject, as he has repeatedly dismissed the idea of surrendering any land.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned that Russian forces would move to seize the entirety of the Donbass if Ukrainian troops declined to withdraw. Moscow continues to demand that Kyiv formally acknowledge Russia’s revised borders — including Crimea and the two Donbass republics — renounce its intention to join NATO, and limit the size of its armed forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment