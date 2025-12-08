403
UN Chief Commemorates One-Year Since Assad Regime's Collapse
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commemorated the one-year milestone since Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime collapsed, pledging his organization remains "fully committed to working with Syrians to make this transition a success."
In a statement released Sunday, Guterres declared: "Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression."
The UN leader honored the Syrian population's strength and bravery, describing them as people "who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship." He characterized the anniversary as a moment to recognize their suffering and recommit to the aspirations that sparked "historic change."
Guterres emphasized the path forward transcends mere political restructuring, representing instead an opportunity to reconstruct "shattered communities" and "heal deep divisions."
"It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian -- regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation -- can live securely, equally, and with dignity," he said.
The international diplomat highlighted how the previous twelve months demonstrated that genuine transformation becomes achievable when Syrians receive empowerment and assistance in directing their own democratic evolution, emphasizing that obstacles ahead are "not insurmountable."
Despite humanitarian requirements that "remain immense," Guterres acknowledged advancement in reviving critical infrastructure, broadening aid distribution channels, and establishing routes for refugees and internally displaced populations to repatriate.
"The international community must stand firmly behind this Syrian-led, Syrian-owned transition," he said. "This includes ensuring respect for Syria's sovereignty, removing barriers to reconstruction, funding humanitarian appeals, (and) promoting economic development."
"On this anniversary, we stand united in purpose – to build a foundation of peace and prosperity and renew our pledge to a free, sovereign, united, and inclusive Syria," he added.
Syria now observes twelve months since Assad's downfall triggered a revolutionary new chapter in the war-torn nation's history.
December 8, 2024, witnessed the violent reign of the Baath Party—which seized control in 1963—crumble when Damascus fell to opposition forces and Assad escaped to Russia.
