UN warns hundreds of thousands of Syrians still separated from families
(MENAFN) A senior UN humanitarian official highlighted Sunday that hundreds of thousands of Syrians remain separated from their families even after more than a decade of conflict. Tareq Talahma, acting director for operations and advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spoke at the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar during a panel titled “Syria’s Expectations for the Future: Managing the Post-Conflict Process.”
Talahma emphasized that the former Syrian leadership relied on food provision as a way to deny citizens their political and civil rights, a strategy that ultimately prompted widespread demands for dignity and freedom. He stressed that inclusivity must be central to Syria’s next phase, warning that achieving a sustainable future requires engaging all segments of society.
Highlighting the human cost of the war, Talahma noted that hundreds of thousands of people remain separated from family members while continuing to strive for their goals. He also criticized aspects of the international community for adopting a top-down approach, suggesting some actors have attempted to dictate the handling of the crisis rather than supporting locally driven solutions.
Despite these challenges, Talahma reported that approximately three million refugees and internally displaced persons have returned to Syria in recent years, reflecting gradual progress amid the ongoing humanitarian and reconstruction efforts.
