Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Economy Grew By 6.7% Annually Over Three Years - Shahmar Movsumov

Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Economy Grew By 6.7% Annually Over Three Years - Shahmar Movsumov


2025-12-08 02:06:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ One of the most important challenges facing Azerbaijan's economy is diversification, said Shahmar Movsumov, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking at the“Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” in Baku today, Movsumov disclosed the nation's performance metrics in this context.

“The results achieved in this direction are already clearly visible. From 2021 through 2024, the non-oil sector grew by an annual average of 6.7%, and its share in the overall economy increased to 68%. Over the past six years, non-oil exports have almost doubled, which reflects the strengthening competitiveness of our country,” he said.

The official highlighted that, attributable to synergistic public-private collaboration frameworks and continuous reform initiatives, the private sector's contribution to the economic landscape has ascended to 81.4%.

MENAFN08122025000187011040ID1110450157



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search