Electricity Cut, Health Units Closed As Nowshera Moves To Enforce Afghan Repatriation


2025-12-08 02:06:12
Nowshera: The official deadline for the repatriation of Afghan refugees has expired, prompting the start of a large-scale return from several major camps across the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Irfanullah Mehsud, hundreds of Afghan refugees have begun leaving the Khyberabad and Turkman camps and are returning to Afghanistan.
However, the repatriation process in Akora Khattak and several other camps and residential pockets remains slow.

Sources say that to ensure immediate evacuation, electricity and other government-provided facilities in refugee camps have been cut off. The Basic Health Units (BHUs) and dispensaries serving these settlements have also been closed.

The sources further revealed that from Monday, police will launch search operations in various parts of the district to enforce the departure of remaining Afghan refugees.

Deputy Commissioner Mehsud said the administration is utilizing all available resources to complete the repatriation process.“We are committed to ensuring that the return is carried out effectively and in accordance with government directives,” he added.

Tribal News Network

