UAV Crash Near Residential Building In Chernihiv Leaves Three People Hurt
“Chernihiv: A multi-storey residential building was damaged due to the crash of a Russian UAV. Three people were injured, one of them hospitalized,” the statement reads.
The building suffered damage to window structures and a gas pipeline. Emergency responders extinguished a gas fire.
A Point of Invincibility has been deployed at the site. SES psychologists are working on the ground and have already assisted 24 people.Read also: Russian drones attack Okhtyrka in Sumy region, leaving seven people injured
Earlier, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported that a UAV exploded near a multi-storey building in Chernihiv, causing a gas pipeline fire and injuring two people.
