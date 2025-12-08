UAV Crash Near Residential Building In Chernihiv Leaves Three People Hurt

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Chernihiv: A multi-storey residential building was damaged due to the crash of a Russian UAV. Three people were injured, one of them hospitalized,” the statement reads.

The building suffered damage to window structures and a gas pipeline. Emergency responders extinguished a gas fire.

A Point of Invincibility has been deployed at the site. SES psychologists are working on the ground and have already assisted 24 people.

Earlier, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported that a UAV exploded near a multi-storey building in Chernihiv, causing a gas pipeline fire and injuring two people.