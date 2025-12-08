As Gan And Sic Ignite An Energy Revolution, Who's Stabilizing Their High-Frequency Operation Behind

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 7, 2025 11:03 pm - ymin aspires to be a technical collaborator in your "innovation implementation" process, not just a component supplier.

We admire the efficiency and energy saving of GaN and SiC, but easily forget that without suitable "energy collaborators," even the most advanced semiconductors cannot truly unleash their potential.

Imagine these scenarios:

A new energy vehicle is rapidly replenishing its power, but the power supply capacitors overheat and current is limited due to their inability to adapt to high-frequency switching-at this moment, ymin's silent high-frequency capacitors have already intervened.

A power storage station is adjusting its power supply amidst fluctuations, but the output becomes unstable due to capacitor performance degradation at high temperatures-at this moment, ymin's high-temperature guardians are continuously protecting it.

A data center is operating at full capacity, but current noise causes processor performance fluctuations... ymin's energy guardians are already deployed.

The high-frequency, high-voltage, and high-temperature characteristics of third-generation semiconductors (GaN/SiC) are like a galloping horse, but without the right "saddle and reins"-ymin's high-performance capacitors-it still struggles to gallop smoothly in various applications.

Why is the "high-efficiency breakthrough" of GaN/SiC inseparable from the "ultimate synergy" of capacitors?

GaN/SiC devices enable power supplies to be more compact, lighter, and more efficient, but their operating characteristics are also extremely demanding:

High-Frequency Switching Test

Millions of switching actions per second cause drastic current changes and noise, requiring Yongming capacitors to possess "ultra-fast response" and "high-frequency purification" capabilities to prevent power supply from dragging down system performance.

High-Temperature Environment Test

In scenarios such as electric drives for new energy vehicles and industrial motors, which operate at high temperatures for extended periods, Yongming capacitors must "not fail at high temperatures," providing stable support throughout and preventing "unexpected interruptions" in critical system stages.

High-Voltage Operation Test

With the ever-increasing voltage of photovoltaic inverters and charging piles, Yongming capacitors must "withstand voltage without collapse," protecting system safety and eliminating potential risks in power transmission.

Compact Layout Test

With extremely limited internal space in robots and servers, Yongming capacitors must "maintain capacity and performance" within millimeters, overcoming the design challenges of high-density integration.

Yongming capacitors are precisely designed to help third-generation semiconductors successfully complete their "final journey" of deployment.

ymin Energy Protection Series: The Most Suitable "Stable Partner" for Different Scenarios

At ymin, we offer more than just single capacitors; we have an entire "Energy Protection Series," each member possessing unique expertise:

Aluminum Electrolytic Series – All-Scenario Support

From miniature leaded and surface-mount capacitors to robust horn and bolt-on types, ymin aluminum electrolytic capacitors cover the needs of everything from consumer electronics to the power grid, providing enduring support behind circuits.

Polymer Series – High-Frequency Performance Experts

Solid-state, hybrid, and multilayer structures – ymin polymer capacitors are like "sprint masters" in circuits, responding quickly and specifically designed to mitigate high-frequency interference, ensuring smooth system operation.

Specialty Capacitor Series – Extreme Environment Competitors

Tantalum capacitors, film capacitors, supercapacitors, ceramic capacitors... ymin specialty capacitors each have their strengths, whether high-temperature resistant, energy storage, or offering high performance in a small size, they can handle various unexpected operating conditions.

Whatever your GaN/SiC system's needs, ymin has the corresponding capacitor to precisely match: Need high-frequency filtering? ymin polymer solid-state capacitors are ready; need high-power support? ymin horn-shaped aluminum electrolytic capacitors are always available; extremely limited space? ymin multilayer ceramic capacitors have been deployed in a compact environment.

More than just components: a deep fusion of "semiconductors + capacitors"

Our anticipated collaboration involves discussing the following from the initial planning stages of your GaN/SiC solution:

How to better match capacitor design with high-frequency circuits?

How to maintain the same lifespan for capacitors and the system under high-temperature environments?

How to achieve optimal energy configuration for capacitors within limited space?

ymin aspires to be a technical collaborator in your "innovation implementation" process, not just a component supplier. From peak AI computing power to low-temperature startup of automotive systems, from lightweight wearable devices to emergency power backup for data-ymin's technical partners are always with you.

Building a reliable future for third-generation semiconductors together

If you are applying GaN/SiC technology to new energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage, industrial power supplies, or data centers, ymin's complete capacitor product series is ready to provide the most suitable "energy partner" for every innovative idea. When computing devices operate at full speed, when energy storage systems continuously adjust their frequencies, and when fast charging networks face high-frequency challenges-Yongming Capacitors provide that quiet yet steadfast support, ensuring that every advancement in energy achieves its true value through stability.