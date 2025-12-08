Security And Long-Term Aid Top Zelensky's Agenda As New Diplomatic Week Begins

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address, Ukrinform reports.

“We are starting a new diplomatic week right now – there will be consultations with European leaders. First and foremost, security issues, support for our resilience, and support packages for our defense. First and foremost, air defense and long-term funding for Ukraine. Of course, we will discuss a shared vision and common positions in the negotiations,” Zelensky noted.

According to the Head of State, in recent days Ukrainian representatives held substantive discussions with envoys of the U.S. President, and now National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov are on their way to Europe. The President expects from them detailed information on everything that was said to the American envoys in Moscow, and on the nuances that the Americans are prepared to modify in negotiations with Ukraine and with the Russians.

“Yesterday, we spoke with Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner – thank you for your readiness to work together 24/7. The American envoys are aware of Ukraine's core positions, and the conversation was constructive, though not easy,” the President said.

“Some issues can only be discussed in person: Umerov and Hnatov will brief me, and I will also speak with European leaders – we have meetings scheduled in London and Brussels,” the statement adds.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Macron announced a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine