Fire Guts Timber Units, Commercial Building in Srinagar's Munawarabad

Srinagar- Several timber units were gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday night in the Munawarabad area of Srinagar, officials said.

Officials said the fire affected three to four adjoining timber units where large quantities of wood were stored, making firefighting operations difficult. Besides the timber units, a double-storeyed commercial building also suffered damage in the incident, with six to seven shops located on its first floor affected by the blaze.

Fire and Emergency Services teams, assisted by local police and locals, rushed to the spot and worked for a considerable time to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures. The presence of highly combustible wooden material significantly hampered containment efforts.

Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the area as firefighters battled the blaze, which was eventually brought under control after sustained efforts.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Officials said the exact extent of damage would be assessed once the site is fully cleared.