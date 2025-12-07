Panama President Mulino Makes His Trip To Norway To Accompany Venezuelan María Corina Machado

Panama President Mulino Makes His Trip To Norway To Accompany Venezuelan María Corina Machado -
“As a Panamanian, as president, and as a democrat, it is a great opportunity to be there, to support this woman who is a symbol of the tenacious struggle against a dictatorship that has oppressed, humiliated, and impoverished the people of Venezuela. It will be a great honor to share this important event with other leaders invited to it,” Mulino said. They emphasized that, since Mulino assumed the presidency of Panama, he has expressed his international support for Machado's movement to rescue democracy in Venezuela. “His stance even led to the severing of diplomatic relations between Panama and Venezuela on July 29, 2024, after the current regime refused to conduct a full review of the tally sheets from the last Venezuelan elections, amid strong allegations of fraud. Mulino not only announced his support for the Venezuelan opposition movement, but also allowed the original tally sheets from that election to be received in Panama for safekeeping as international evidence,” the Presidency stated.
