Dr. Rania Al-Mashat Reviews Egypt's Efforts In Implementing The First And Second Phases Of The Universal Health Insurance System

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, participated in the 2025 High-Level Forum on Universal Health Coverage, as head of the Egyptian delegation, which included Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman of the Healthcare Authority, and Ms. Mai Farid, Executive Director of the General Authority for Universal Health Insurance. The forum is organized by the Government of Japan, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank Group, in Tokyo, Japan, with the participation of senior government officials and international institutions, including Mr. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank; Ms. Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; and Dr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Indonesia.

The forum witnessed the launch of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Knowledge Hub, an innovative platform established by the Government of Japan, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization to strengthen the exchange of experience and knowledge and support national healthcare policies. It includes Egypt alongside Nigeria, the Philippines, Kenya, Indonesia, Ghana, Cambodia, and Ethiopia.

In her remarks, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat stated that this pivotal event renews global commitment to an issue that lies at the heart of human development, affirming that Egypt believes that healthcare is a right for every citizen as well as an economic necessity; it is the foundation upon which production, job creation, and achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. H.E. pointed out that the world committed in 2015 to achieving universal health coverage by 2030, and for Egypt, this was not merely a target but a national strategy for investing in human capital-the strongest driver of inclusive and sustainable development.

H.E. noted that Egypt translated this commitment into concrete steps. Over the past five years, we have worked to increase spending on the health sector by nearly fourfold, which is a pivotal development because it allows us to align health objectives with development requirements, enhances the efficiency of services provided to citizens, and strengthens efforts to improve quality of life for individuals.

H.E. emphasized that the strategic objective we are working to achieve is to provide full coverage under the Universal Health Insurance System for all citizens in Egypt by 2030-an ambitious target requiring advanced technical capabilities, effective operational systems, in addition to providing sustainable financing that ensures the system's continuity and efficiency and achieves full health coverage throughout the Republic.

H.E. added that achieving universal health coverage is not limited to expanding service provision; it also includes strengthening sustainability and achieving value. In this context, Egypt is implementing a strategic transformation in health financing to improve the efficiency of public resource use and expand equity in accessing services. This transformation extends to the governance framework through the Ministerial Group for Human Development, which ensures a unified national vision, policy coherence, evidence-based prioritization, targeted investment allocation for the most vulnerable groups, and accelerated decision-making. This comprehensive government approach makes universal health coverage a central pillar of the human capital development agenda and links health progress with education, skills development, and economic empowerment.

Al-Mashat affirmed that achieving long-term growth depends primarily on investing in people above all else; investing in human beings is what enhances productivity and enables individuals to advance and participate effectively in the economy. It also contributes directly to reducing future spending on services, particularly in the health sector.

The Minister reviewed the Egyptian experience, noting that the health sector is one of the State's essential national priorities, not only as part of the social protection system but also as a fundamental pillar for achieving comprehensive development. This approach has been linked to a diverse set of initiatives and programs, noting the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance System in cooperation with the World Bank and other development partners, as well as the launch of several presidential initiatives that have played a vital role in expanding access to healthcare services provided to citizens throughout the Republic.

H.E. explained that the first phase of the Universal Health Insurance System covers six governorates with 5.1 million beneficiaries, with investments amounting to EGP 28.5 billion from 2018 to 2025 for the implementation of this phase. The second phase covers five governorates with 12.4 million beneficiaries out of the total population, and investments worth EGP 20 billion were allocated to develop healthcare facilities in this phase, in addition to concessional financing of $880 million from the World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to support the Universal Health Insurance System.

She also praised the role of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the French Development Agency (AFD) in supporting private-sector engagement, policy reforms, and institutional capacity building, efforts that enhance the resilience and efficiency of the healthcare system.

She continued:“As for the presidential health initiatives, their impact has reached nearly 90 million citizens through the provision of more than 250 million health services, including early detection campaigns, screenings for non-communicable diseases, and follow-up and treatment programs.”

Regarding the“Decent Life” Initiative, more than 2,000 primary healthcare units have been established or upgraded, significantly improving the quality of healthcare services in rural areas and relieving pressure on central and general hospitals. This reflects not only the scale of the efforts undertaken but also the clear integration among the various initiatives operating under a unified vision.

H.E. also emphasized that when measuring public health expenditure, focus should not be limited to what is allocated to the Universal Health Insurance System, as spending on water, sanitation, infrastructure, and other social services constitutes an important component of the overall picture and contributes indirectly to improving public health and reducing disease rates.

The Minister highlighted Egypt's experience in eliminating Hepatitis C, noting that the World Health Organization declared Egypt free of the disease. This achievement resulted from extensive vaccination campaigns and the domestic production of the vaccine by private-sector companies, underscoring the essential role played by all parties in the system: government, private sector, and international partners.

H.E. affirmed that the government's role lies in facilitation and empowerment by ensuring optimal utilization of each partner's strengths while providing a common platform that enables all parties to work together effectively.

The Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation concluded her remarks by reaffirming that investing in citizens, protecting the most vulnerable families, empowering youth, strengthening the healthcare system, and expanding productive employment opportunities form the foundation for building a more resilient, capable, and competitive economy.

