Macron Warns China About EU's 'Strong Measures' Over Trade Imbalance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reported this in an article, citing an interview with Macron.

"I'm trying to explain to the Chinese that their trade surplus isn't sustainable because they're killing their own clients, notably by importing hardly anything from us any more. If they don't react, in the coming months we Europeans will be obliged to take strong measures and decouple, like the US, like for example tariffs on Chinese products," he emphasized.

He added that he discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It is noted that Macron has just completed a three-day state visit to China, where he pressed for increased investment, as Paris seeks to rethink its relations with the world's second-largest economy.

According to France's Ministry of Finance, France's goods trade deficit with China reached about $54.7 billion last year.

Data published by China earlier this year showed that China's goods trade surplus with the EU grew to nearly $143 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a record for any six-month period.

Tensions between France and China increased last year after Paris supported the EU's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

In response, China imposed tariffs on French cognac, raising concerns among pork and dairy producers that they could be the next target of Beijing.

As Ukrinform reported, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country attaches particular importance to its ties with China and seeks to promote stable relations between the European Union and China.

Photo: Elysee