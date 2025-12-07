UAE: Gen Zs Quit First Jobs Fast, In Far Less Time Than Older Generations

Gen Z quits first jobs fast. A new global report reveals that Gen Z employees are staying in their first jobs for an average of just 1.1 years - far shorter than Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers.

Building on this, a Randstad survey of 11,250 workers across 15 countries, together with an analysis of over 126 million job postings worldwide, provides insight into these trends.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

This trend is also evident among young professionals in the UAE, who say their early career moves are less about dissatisfaction and more about ambition, growth, and meaningful work. Gen Z employees noted that this pattern reflects a generation prioritising skills, learning, and meaningful work over long-term tenure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, 24-year-old Yousef Haddad said,“I feel like a lot of us don't stick around in our first jobs for very long - just over a year on average, honestly - because we're looking for more than just a pay cheque. I want to grow, learn new skills, and actually feel like my work matters.”

Work-life balance is important too, he added.“If a job expects me to be online all the time, it quickly becomes exhausting. Company culture also plays a big role - if the environment feels toxic or people aren't supportive, it's hard to stay motivated. I'd stay longer somewhere that challenges me, appreciates my contributions, and where I feel part of a team that genuinely cares about each other and the work we do.”

Similarly, Waad Elsadig, who works in production services, shed light on the role of workplace dynamics in her career decisions.

“I have worked in three full-time roles before my current job. None of them lasted more than a year. My shortest role was five months, and another was eight months. My current job is the longest so far, two years, which even surprises me. In my earlier roles, I noticed a pattern. When the work became repetitive and every day looked the same, I lost interest. I now know this about myself. I do not perform well in a strict routine that feels like a regular office system. If I feel like I am stuck doing the same thing over and over, the job starts to feel like a limit instead of an opportunity.”

Many Gen Z employees prioritise career growth, trust in management, and company culture over traditional considerations like work-life balance.

Waad explained another reason she left past jobs is micromanagement.“I cannot work well under very close control. I think this is common with Gen Z employees. Many of us want our employers' trust. We want space to do our work in a way that suits our skills and lets us be creative. When we feel limited, we leave. Career growth is very important for me. If I stay in a role for five or six months and I feel like I am not learning anything new, I start to feel stuck. Company culture is also a key reason I stay. Feeling comfortable with the team and the environment has made a big difference in my current job.”

23-year-old Tejasvi Sandeep Gurjar emphasised the importance of strategic career moves. She said,“There was nothing not to like about my first job. I worked for nine months at a fashion buying company, a role I enjoyed, while also pursuing other freelance opportunities. My motivation to move on was simply to gain broader experience, build my CV, and expand my network. Each role offered unique learning opportunities that would help me grow professionally and prepare for bigger goals. Being a fashion person, I really want to work at Prada. Achieving this requires a certain level of experience across different companies, and my strategic job changes were all steps toward that long-term goal.”