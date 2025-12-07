UAE Sri Lankans Unite Behind 'Tears To Smiles' Campaign For Cyclone Ditwah Victims

The Sri Lankan community in the UAE – consisting of various professional and school alumni associations and the Sri Lankan Welfare Association (SLWA) – are ramping up efforts to send support back home after Cyclone Ditwah devastated the island nation.

They are calling on their compatriots and other expatriates to contribute to the“Tears to Smiles” relief programme initiated on December 1 by SLWA aimed at providing gift packs of clothing to affected residents in Sri Lanka

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

SLWA told Khaleej Times they are targeting 1,000 gift packs of clothing.“Over the weekend, 530 gift packs were purchased amounting to Dh42,000 which is 53 per cent of the target,” added SLWA, noting:“ll these packs were delivered to flood victims in the districts of Badulla, Matale and Anuradhapura through the coordinating officers whilst we are awaiting more requests.”

Concerned members of the Sri Lankan Bankers Association (SLBA)-UAE are also collaborating SLWA and the Sri Lanka missions in the UAE to establish a coordinated process with authorities in Sri Lanka to directly support the flood victims with maximum transparency, M. Isthiaq Raziq, president of SLBA, added.

Cyclone Ditwah swept across the island nation early this week. On Wednesday, December 3, Sri Lankan authorities said they would need some $7 billion to rebuild homes, industries and roads destroyed by catastrophic floods and landslides that killed at least 618 people.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake earlier asked for foreign assistance and said designated bank account details are available at Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad and at foreign missions based in Sri Lanka.

'We are ready to help'

Sanjaya R. Jirasinha, president of SLWA-Sahana, told Khaleej Times:“Tears to Smiles relief programme has shown the unity and fellowship of the Sri Lankan Community living in UAE which proves that those who were effected by the recent tragedy were not alone.

“At the same time we take this opportunity to thank the leadership of the UAE government for the tremendous support extended to our motherland,” he added.

“We will further monitor the requirements and develop more action plans to support our countrymen by coordinating with the Sri Lankan Embassy and Consulate,” said M. Isthiaq Raziq, president of Sri Lankan Bankers Association- UAE, who noted their members have engaged with other Sri Lankan community to drum up support for their countrymen.

“We called upon our fellow Sri Lankan expatriates to contribute towards the Tears to Smiles relief aid to support our countrymen bruised and battered by the devastating cyclone floods,” added Renil Nalawangsa, president, Postgraduate Institute of Management Alumni.

“When there is a need for support in our nation, we are always ready to help,” assured Rushdhi Abdul, president of Sri Lankan Travel Agent Association Dubai.