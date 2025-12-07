Delhi CM Gives Electric Heaters To Watchmen, Suggests Avoiding 'Outdoor Bonfires'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) To control air pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday distributed electric heaters to watchmen of various RWAs to reduce smoke and pollution caused by lighting open fires during winter, said an official.

The Chief Minister announced that the Delhi government will continue taking such measures in the future to make the capital clean, safe, and pollution-free.

She added that electric heaters are a safe, clean, and environmentally friendly alternative that can serve as an effective tool in the battle against pollution. According to the Chief Minister, the government is working in mission mode to reduce pollution.

The distribution of electric heaters was carried out at Dilli Haat, Pitampura using the CSR funds of DSIIDC. The Chief Minister thanked Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and DSIIDC for their support.

She noted that lighting open fires during winter is a major source of pollution in the capital, creating thick layers of smoke in the air. The heaters provided to night guards will play an effective role in mitigating this smoke.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government is adopting a war-footing approach to curb pollution.

Mechanical sweeping and water-sprinkling systems on roads have been expanded. Mist-spray technology is being installed on electricity poles, and a comprehensive dust-mitigation plan is being implemented across the city. Alongside this, strict measures have been taken to control emissions in industrial units.

She informed that wall-to-wall carpeting of approximately 1,400 km of Delhi's roads is underway to reduce dust dispersion.

Open burning of waste or firewood is strictly prohibited. Additionally, gas connections are being provided to families in need to reduce the use of firewood as fuel.

The Chief Minister said that due to these efforts, pollution levels have shown improvement, but sustained reduction is possible only with active public participation.

She appealed to RWAs, residents, and local communities to take immediate action if they see wood, coal, or waste being burnt anywhere. She emphasised that every citizen has a crucial role in this fight against pollution, as it is a shared responsibility between the government and society.

At the event, Sirsa said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Delhi is waging a strong battle against pollution.

He said that although the number of vehicles in Delhi has increased by around 10 per cent this year and construction activities have risen by more than 20 per cent, the city has still recorded consistent, significant, and encouraging improvement in its Air Quality Index compared to previous years.

Nearly 40 per cent of legacy waste mounds have been cleared, and a large portion of the reclaimed land has been utilised for plantation drives, reflecting the breadth of the government's pollution-control strategy, he said.

Stressing the importance of public participation, he said that behavioural change is essential to make Delhi cleaner and greener.

He appealed to citizens, contractors, and community groups to adopt environmentally friendly practices and contribute actively to this collective mission of making Delhi pollution-free.