Smriti Mandhana Deletes Instagram Posts With Palash Muchhal Fans Target Him To Remove Pics

Smriti Mandhana did cause some fresh speculation on her social media by deleting her Instagram posts with composer Palash Muchhal silently. The couple recently made headlines for their relationship and engagement news, and a few moments captured online went missing right after she claimed that their wedding was off.
It emptied the couple pictures, special event posts, and behind the scenes glimpses which once gave fans a peek into their relationships. Noticeably, Smriti has released an official notice regarding the wedding being off. She even called for their privacy for both families while leaving a neutral note.
Soon after the official notice has come out, the cricketer, Smriti Mandhana and Film maker Palash Muchhal unfollowed eachother on instagram.
Fans Turn Their Attention on Palash
Soon after, Smriti Mandhana's actions went viral. Fans were in an uproar rushing to Palash Muchhal's Instagram to check out his account. Most, however, found that he had not deleted their pictures yet, leading to an influx of comments urging go“take them down too.” Disheartened by the news, others called up for clarification stating the mismatched social media actions“confusing” and“telling.”
Waiting For Official Word
Meanwhile, both sides are lying hush; fans keep glued for the official statement. Currently, with Smriti's Instagram clean-up and the fans pressurizing Palash to delete his posts, this topic has gained massive attention among online browsers as it fuels curiosity concerning the reason behind all these phenomena.
Legal Disclaimer:
