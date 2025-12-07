403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns Israel Over Recurrent Airstrikes in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The UN issued another warning to Israel on Friday regarding its recent airstrikes in southern Lebanon, describing the repeated assaults as "clear violations" of Security Council Resolution 1701.
"On Thursday afternoon, peacekeepers from the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, observed a series of Israeli airstrikes in its area of operations in south Lebanon," stated UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing.
He noted that the Israeli attacks "come as the Lebanese Armed Forces continue operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in south Lebanon."
Dujarric emphasized that "these actions are clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701," urging the Israeli military to "use the liaison and coordination mechanisms available to them to settle these issues."
Late Thursday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were reportedly "approached by six men on three mopeds near the Bint Jbeil area, with one man firing approximately three shots into the back of a UN vehicle," Dujarric said, underlining that "attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of resolution 1701."
Resolution 1701 demands an end to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and calls for the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Litani River and the Blue Line, the UN-delineated boundary that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
"We remind the Lebanese authorities of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, and we demand a full and immediate investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice," Dujarric added.
A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after over a year of attacks coinciding with the genocide in the Gaza Strip, during which more than 4,000 people were killed and 17,000 injured.
"On Thursday afternoon, peacekeepers from the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, observed a series of Israeli airstrikes in its area of operations in south Lebanon," stated UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing.
He noted that the Israeli attacks "come as the Lebanese Armed Forces continue operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in south Lebanon."
Dujarric emphasized that "these actions are clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701," urging the Israeli military to "use the liaison and coordination mechanisms available to them to settle these issues."
Late Thursday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were reportedly "approached by six men on three mopeds near the Bint Jbeil area, with one man firing approximately three shots into the back of a UN vehicle," Dujarric said, underlining that "attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of resolution 1701."
Resolution 1701 demands an end to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and calls for the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Litani River and the Blue Line, the UN-delineated boundary that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
"We remind the Lebanese authorities of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, and we demand a full and immediate investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice," Dujarric added.
A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after over a year of attacks coinciding with the genocide in the Gaza Strip, during which more than 4,000 people were killed and 17,000 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment