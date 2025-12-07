UK Police Arrest Man After Heathrow Airport Car Park Fight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: UK armed police arrested a man on Sunday for suspected assault after 21 people needed medical treatment following an incident involving "a form of pepper spray" at a Heathrow Airport car park.

London's Metropolitan Police said the incident at Terminal 3's multi-storey car park was sparked by an argument between "a group of people known to each other" and was not being treated as terrorism.

Emergency responders treated 21 patients, with five taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service said.

Police noted all the injuries were "not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening".

Heathrow advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling to Europe's busiest airport.

Terminal 3 remained open throughout, but the incident prompted severe traffic and public transport disruption in the area, according to officials and reports.

London's police force, known as The Met, said officers were first called shortly after 8:00 am (0800 GMT) following reports of multiple people being assaulted in the car park.

"A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene," it said.

"Armed response officers attended and arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects."

Commander Peter Stevens said police believe the argument between the group had escalated, "resulting in a number of people being injured".

Firefighters provided "specialist assistance" at the scene, London's Fire Brigade said.

"Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning, to continue enquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area," Stevens added.

"We are not treating this incident as terrorism."