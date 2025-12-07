403
Palestinian Man Gets Assaulted, Abducted by Illegal Israeli Settlers
(MENAFN) A Palestinian resident from the central occupied West Bank reported that he was kidnapped, beaten, and interrogated for several hours by illegal Israeli settlers before being abandoned on a roadside in an unconscious state.
This incident comes amid rising concerns over settler attacks in the region.
Lying on a hospital bed in Ramallah, 28-year-old Owais Hammam showed visible bruises across his face and body.
He recounted that the settlers surrounded him while he was praying during a walk near his village of Bani Harith, located west of Ramallah.
“I went for a brief walk near a spring in the al-Risan area, and while performing a prayer, I was surprised by a group of illegal settlers approaching quickly. They surrounded me from all directions and started beating me across my body,” he told a news agency in a strained voice.
Hammam explained that when he could no longer stand, the settlers carried him up a mountain, where the attack intensified further.
“After they beat me, they carried me and abducted me to the top of the mountain. There, they continued nonstop beatings, insults, humiliation, and degradation.”
He added that the continuous assault eventually caused him to lose consciousness.
