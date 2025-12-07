403
Mass shooting in South Africa kills eleven, including toddler
(MENAFN) According to general reports, a mass shooting at a hostel in South Africa left at least 11 people dead, including a three-year-old child, after attackers opened fire in the early hours of Saturday.
Fourteen others were injured when armed men stormed the site in Saulsville township, west of Pretoria.
Police said that at least three unidentified assailants began shooting “randomly” at a group of people who had gathered to drink. The motive has not yet been established, and no suspects have been detained. This incident adds to a growing list of mass shootings that have shaken the country in recent years.
Authorities reported that the gunmen entered the property at about 04:30 local time and immediately began firing. Among the victims were a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. A police spokesperson confirmed, "I can confirm that a total of 25 people were shot."
Officials described the location as an “illegal shebeen,” noting that these unlicensed drinking spots are frequently connected to such attacks. As the spokesperson explained, "We are having a serious challenge when it comes to these illegal and unlicensed liquor premises," adding that "Innocent people also get caught up in the crossfire."
In response to the wider problem, police carried out a major crackdown earlier this year, shutting down around 12,000 unlicensed alcohol venues between April and September and arresting more than 18,000 individuals nationwide.
South Africa continues to grapple with one of the highest murder rates globally, with United Nations data indicating 45 killings per 100,000 people in 2023–24. Police figures show that an average of 63 people were murdered every day over the same April–September period.
