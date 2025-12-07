Russians Strike Pechenihy Reservoir Dam In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Husarov, Head of the Pechenihy Village Military Administration, on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam. As of 12:00 p.m. on December 7, traffic on the Pechenihy dam roadway has been suspended,” Husarov said.

The Pechenihy Reservoir on the Siverskyi Donets River is a channel-type reservoir that was commissioned in 1963. It is the primary source of domestic and drinking water for the city of Kharkiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, two civilian men were killed in the Kharkiv region on December 5 as a result of enemy shelling

