Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Pechenihy Reservoir Dam In Kharkiv Region

Russians Strike Pechenihy Reservoir Dam In Kharkiv Region


2025-12-07 07:05:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Husarov, Head of the Pechenihy Village Military Administration, on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam. As of 12:00 p.m. on December 7, traffic on the Pechenihy dam roadway has been suspended,” Husarov said.

The Pechenihy Reservoir on the Siverskyi Donets River is a channel-type reservoir that was commissioned in 1963. It is the primary source of domestic and drinking water for the city of Kharkiv.

Read also: Russians attack electricity and thermal energy facilities in Chernihiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, two civilian men were killed in the Kharkiv region on December 5 as a result of enemy shelling

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN07122025000193011044ID1110448077



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search