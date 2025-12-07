Russians Strike Pechenihy Reservoir Dam In Kharkiv Region
“Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam. As of 12:00 p.m. on December 7, traffic on the Pechenihy dam roadway has been suspended,” Husarov said.
The Pechenihy Reservoir on the Siverskyi Donets River is a channel-type reservoir that was commissioned in 1963. It is the primary source of domestic and drinking water for the city of Kharkiv.Read also: Russians attack electricity and thermal energy facilities in Chernihiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, two civilian men were killed in the Kharkiv region on December 5 as a result of enemy shelling
