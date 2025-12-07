Payre: Solving Late Payments Woes By Making Legal Debt Recovery Platform Accessible To All

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2025) - For the first time, creditors can recover debtor arrears through an accountant or lawyer with zero upfront costs -and it's 10x faster.







Consider these scenarios: A financial institution with a borrower who went silent on a $1,500 loan. A corporate service provider owed $5,000 in unpaid invoices across a dozen clients. A startup with a customer 90 days overdue on a $59 invoice. Traditionally, pursuing these claims isn't economically viable-the cost of recovery could end up exceeding the original amount owed. Payre changes that equation.

"I've seen countless small business owners and freelancers write off thousands in unpaid billings because chasing a $500 invoice through a collection agency costs $300-without certainty of success," said Shawn H., Partner at Payre. "We've built a system that makes professional recovery economically viable-whether you're owed $50 or $50,000. No upfront costs. No guessing. Just results." The platform has partnered with an international law firm to aid creditors with legal action across different countries and jurisdictions.

Unlike traditional collection agencies, Payre pairs technology with professional oversight. Every claim is handled by a practicing accountant or lawyer, ensuring claims are legitimate, properly documented, and strategically pursued. Users pay nothing upfront-Payre's model aligns incentives with successful recovery.

Comprehensive Recovery Workflow

Payre combines streamlined technology with expert guidance across the entire recovery lifecycle:

AI-Powered Submissions: Upload documents with Google AI-the platform extracts key information automatically.

Instant Letters of Demand: Generate lawyer letters in minutes, not weeks.

Legal Representation Requests: Connect with legal counsel when escalation is needed.

Permanent Pursuit: Maintain systematic pressure on debtors through persistent, compliant contact.

Credit Reporting: Penalize debtor creditworthiness by reporting the bad credit.

Factoring Marketplace: Convert claims into cash by selling to interested 3rd parties.

Case Management: Monitor debtor communications and commitments in one centralized system.

Transparent Pricing: Success fee is a flat rate at 10% of every dollar repaid.

"We operate like a traditional accounts receivable firm-v claims, drafting professional correspondence, escalating strategically-but with AI handling of internal processes," Shawn H. said. "This allows our partners to focus on making professional judgment calls while automation handles scale.

