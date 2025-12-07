Sajad Lone Slams CM Omar Over JKPSC Age-Relaxation Issue

Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone | KO File Photo

Srinagar- People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday accused Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of playing helpless over Public Service Commission conducting the Combined Competitive Examination, ignoring requests to relax the upper age limit to appear for it.

He accused the chief minister of shifting the blame to Lieutenant Governor's Office.

“For the last one year, we have been seeing a chief minister trying to become Mr Bechara (helpless). He is crying non-stop that he does not have enough (means) to get things done,” Lone told reporters here.

The MLA from Handwara said inaction on the age relaxation demand has crushed the dreams of thousands of youths in Jammu and Kashmir.

“He (Abdullah) would not understand the dreams of these youngsters. I am not sure if he has taken any examination. Thousands of youths, who had dreams of becoming an officer, have been denied the opportunity,” Lone said.

He said the chief minister will have to respond to the points raised by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha through his posts on microblogging platform X regarding the age relaxation issue.

“Time has come for him to respond point by point to L-G's posts. If it is true that on December 2 the L-G has sent back the file with a simple query on who will bear the expenses if the criteria is changed, and there was no response from the (elected) government, then he is answerable (for the situation),” Lone said.

The People's Conference president said Abdullah had contested the assembly elections by promising to work for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He has not even been able to provide age relaxation for an exam. Restoration of Article 370 and 35A is out of the question,” he said.