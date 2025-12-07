403
Ukraine Commander Calls for Ceasefire Before Start of Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine's top military commander Aleksandr Syrsky has outlined his vision for ending hostilities, insisting any legitimate peace framework must begin with an immediate battlefield freeze followed by unconditional negotiations. Moscow has dismissed such proposals, arguing a suspension would merely allow Kiev to rebuild its depleted forces.
Speaking to media in an interview released Friday, the general rejected any settlement requiring Ukraine to "simply give up territory" to Russia. "What does it even mean – to hand over our land? This is precisely why we are fighting; so we do not give up our territory."
Syrsky characterized acceptable terms as "peace without preconditions, without giving up territory. It means stopping along the current line of contact."
"Stop. A ceasefire. And after that, negotiations, without any conditions," he stated, emphasizing that "any other format would be an unjust peace."
Russia maintains that any peace arrangement requires Ukraine to evacuate Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions while committing to neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification. While Moscow hasn't categorically dismissed a ceasefire concept, officials contend a battlefield pause would enable Kiev to stockpile additional Western armaments and reconstitute weakened units as Russian forces exploit their current battlefield momentum.
Recent weeks have witnessed Russian military advances across Donbass, including seizure of the critical logistics center of Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), where substantial Ukrainian forces remain trapped. Russia has similarly advanced in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk territories.
Syrsky's comments follow a five-hour Kremlin meeting between Russia and the US focused on an American-drafted peace proposal. The preliminary 28-point framework, disclosed through media leaks, would compel Kiev to surrender remaining Donbass territories under its control, renounce NATO membership aspirations, and restrict military force levels.
Moscow characterized the discussions as constructive, noting certain elements of the US blueprint are acceptable while others require revision, acknowledging that although agreement remains elusive, diplomatic efforts will persist.
