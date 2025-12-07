Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On The Reported Attack On Civilians In Kalogi, South Kordofan, Sudan

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, December 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, condemns in the strongest possible terms the horrific reported attacks in Kalogi, South Kordofan, in which more than 100 civilians, including dozens of women and children in a pre-school, who were reportedly killed. The deliberate targeting of children, educators, medical personnel, and civilians seeking to assist the wounded, as reported in media accounts, represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

The Chairperson is appalled by the repeated and escalating atrocities committed against civilians in the region and deeply concerned by reports of continued aerial bombardment, drone attacks, and assaults on vital civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.

He calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire by all parties to halt the bloodshed, as well as the full protection of civilians - particularly children, women, and the elderly - in line with international law. He further urges unhindered humanitarian access to enable lifesaving assistance to reach affected communities, and stresses the need for accountability for all violations, calling for independent investigations to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are brought to justice.

The African Union stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan and reiterates its commitment to working with regional and international partners to prevent further atrocities and support a return to dialogue, peace, and stability.

